Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5283 Vineland Road
Last updated December 20 2019 at 8:04 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5283 Vineland Road
5283 Vineland Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5283 Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Tamarind Condos right by The Mall at Millenia, Universal Studios, Florida Turnpike, Kirkman Rd, Conroy Rd and I 4. Swimming Pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5283 Vineland Road have any available units?
5283 Vineland Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 5283 Vineland Road currently offering any rent specials?
5283 Vineland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5283 Vineland Road pet-friendly?
No, 5283 Vineland Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 5283 Vineland Road offer parking?
No, 5283 Vineland Road does not offer parking.
Does 5283 Vineland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5283 Vineland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5283 Vineland Road have a pool?
Yes, 5283 Vineland Road has a pool.
Does 5283 Vineland Road have accessible units?
No, 5283 Vineland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5283 Vineland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5283 Vineland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5283 Vineland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5283 Vineland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
