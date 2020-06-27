525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent @ The Jackson in Downtown Orlando! - This beautifully appointed condo is located in the heart of Thornton Park @ The Jackson Condominiums! Best price per square foot in the area!



2 Parking spaces included (no additional fees required)

Front loading washer and dryer included

Polished concrete floors throughout!

6th floor views of the southern sky!



Be in the middle of all the action - everything from Thursday Night Art Walks to Weekly Sunday Farmer's Market



The South Eola district has endless options for cultural events, dining and entertainment.



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup

Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup



(RLNE2307687)