Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605

525 E Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

525 E Jackson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent @ The Jackson in Downtown Orlando! - This beautifully appointed condo is located in the heart of Thornton Park @ The Jackson Condominiums! Best price per square foot in the area!

2 Parking spaces included (no additional fees required)
Front loading washer and dryer included
Polished concrete floors throughout!
6th floor views of the southern sky!

Be in the middle of all the action - everything from Thursday Night Art Walks to Weekly Sunday Farmer's Market

The South Eola district has endless options for cultural events, dining and entertainment.

12 - Month Minimum Lease

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE2307687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 have any available units?
525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 currently offering any rent specials?
525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 is pet friendly.
Does 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 offer parking?
Yes, 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 offers parking.
Does 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 have a pool?
No, 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 does not have a pool.
Does 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 have accessible units?
No, 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605 does not have units with air conditioning.
