Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

5149 Vista Lago Dr

5149 Vista Lago Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5149 Vista Lago Drive, Orlando, FL 32811
Timberleaf

Amenities

3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathroom Single family Home Just minutes from Metrowest - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home at just minutes from Metrowest and Valencia College. Two-story home with the master bedroom, living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. The home was renovated with new floorings, A/C units, water heater, stainless steel appliances, and fenced yard. Must see this home just minutes from shopping areas, restaurants, I-4, Universal Studios and more

(RLNE3791744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5149 Vista Lago Dr have any available units?
5149 Vista Lago Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 5149 Vista Lago Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5149 Vista Lago Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5149 Vista Lago Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5149 Vista Lago Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5149 Vista Lago Dr offer parking?
No, 5149 Vista Lago Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5149 Vista Lago Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5149 Vista Lago Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5149 Vista Lago Dr have a pool?
No, 5149 Vista Lago Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5149 Vista Lago Dr have accessible units?
No, 5149 Vista Lago Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5149 Vista Lago Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5149 Vista Lago Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5149 Vista Lago Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5149 Vista Lago Dr has units with air conditioning.
