All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 508 Rugby Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
508 Rugby Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

508 Rugby Street

508 Rugby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

508 Rugby Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
- PENDING - Two-Story Townhome in the Heart of College Park! Two Carpeted Bedrooms and Two Baths complete the upstairs with a Half-Bath, Bright, White Kitchen and Spacious Tiled Great Room downstairs. Private Patio off the Great Room. Large Garage with Shelving for Storage and Washer/Dryer Hook-ups. Walk to Community Pool and Fitness, Princeton Elementary and all the Shops and Restaurants on Edgewater Drive. Lawn Care included in the monthly rent. No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3453607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Rugby Street have any available units?
508 Rugby Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 Rugby Street have?
Some of 508 Rugby Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Rugby Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 Rugby Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Rugby Street pet-friendly?
No, 508 Rugby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 508 Rugby Street offer parking?
Yes, 508 Rugby Street offers parking.
Does 508 Rugby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 Rugby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Rugby Street have a pool?
Yes, 508 Rugby Street has a pool.
Does 508 Rugby Street have accessible units?
No, 508 Rugby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Rugby Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 Rugby Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach