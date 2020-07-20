5048 JETSAIL DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub ice maker

Stunning home with spacious open concept. Split 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home conveniently located in Conway neighborhood of CAMELOT AT MARINERS VILLAGE. close to major highways, restaurants, shopping. great Conway schools. Zoned for Lake George Elementary, Conway Middle, and Boone High, come enjoy one of Orlando’s most highly sought after school districts! Brand new carpet through all bedrooms with ceramic tile in living and kitchen areas. Master bedroom has full shower with jetted tub. Large open kitchen with breakfast nook, plus formal dining room. Covered patio opens up to screened pool and Spa. Two car garage with opener. Lawn care and Pool Care included in the rent. Also includes monitored security system.