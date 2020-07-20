All apartments in Orlando
5048 JETSAIL DRIVE
5048 JETSAIL DRIVE

5048 Jetsail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5048 Jetsail Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Mariner's VIllage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning home with spacious open concept. Split 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home conveniently located in Conway neighborhood of CAMELOT AT MARINERS VILLAGE. close to major highways, restaurants, shopping. great Conway schools. Zoned for Lake George Elementary, Conway Middle, and Boone High, come enjoy one of Orlando’s most highly sought after school districts! Brand new carpet through all bedrooms with ceramic tile in living and kitchen areas. Master bedroom has full shower with jetted tub. Large open kitchen with breakfast nook, plus formal dining room. Covered patio opens up to screened pool and Spa. Two car garage with opener. Lawn care and Pool Care included in the rent. Also includes monitored security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE have any available units?
5048 JETSAIL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE have?
Some of 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5048 JETSAIL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5048 JETSAIL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
