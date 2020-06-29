Amenities

2-Story Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms at 4936 Matteo Trail. 1st floor with tile flooring, including living area, kitchen, 1/2 bathroom, and garage. 2nd floor with carpet flooring, including 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry room. Ready to move in starting on July 13th. - Rent: $1,850 Deposit: $2,500 - Security deposit may be subject to change depending on risk assessed on the application analysis. The house is in excellent location. Inside Tuscany Place gated community, right beside Millenia Blvd. with easy access to I-4 through John Young Ave., right next to the Millenia Plaza, as well as a number of drugstores, gas stations, supermarkets, and convenience stores. Neighborhood schools: Elementary: Millennia Gardens Elementary School Middle: Westridge Middle School High School: Oak Ridge High School (Please remember to contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools) Kitchen has granite counter tops with beautiful dark-wood cabinets and appliances included (refrigerator, microwave, oven with cook-top, dish washer). Laundry area with washer and dryer included. two-car garage. Lease Terms Applications are subject to analysis and approval. 12-month lease is required. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full on signing, and rent due in the 1st of each subsequent month. Pets are allowed but tenants are subject to non-refundable pet fee(s) for each pet.