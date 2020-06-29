All apartments in Orlando
4936 MATTEO TRAIL
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

4936 MATTEO TRAIL

4936 Matteo Trail · (847) 865-9309
Location

4936 Matteo Trail, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2-Story Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms at 4936 Matteo Trail. 1st floor with tile flooring, including living area, kitchen, 1/2 bathroom, and garage. 2nd floor with carpet flooring, including 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry room. Ready to move in starting on July 13th. - Rent: $1,850 Deposit: $2,500 - Security deposit may be subject to change depending on risk assessed on the application analysis. The house is in excellent location. Inside Tuscany Place gated community, right beside Millenia Blvd. with easy access to I-4 through John Young Ave., right next to the Millenia Plaza, as well as a number of drugstores, gas stations, supermarkets, and convenience stores. Neighborhood schools: Elementary: Millennia Gardens Elementary School Middle: Westridge Middle School High School: Oak Ridge High School (Please remember to contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools) Kitchen has granite counter tops with beautiful dark-wood cabinets and appliances included (refrigerator, microwave, oven with cook-top, dish washer). Laundry area with washer and dryer included. two-car garage. Lease Terms Applications are subject to analysis and approval. 12-month lease is required. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full on signing, and rent due in the 1st of each subsequent month. Pets are allowed but tenants are subject to non-refundable pet fee(s) for each pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4936 MATTEO TRAIL have any available units?
4936 MATTEO TRAIL has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4936 MATTEO TRAIL have?
Some of 4936 MATTEO TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4936 MATTEO TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
4936 MATTEO TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4936 MATTEO TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 4936 MATTEO TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 4936 MATTEO TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 4936 MATTEO TRAIL offers parking.
Does 4936 MATTEO TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4936 MATTEO TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4936 MATTEO TRAIL have a pool?
No, 4936 MATTEO TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 4936 MATTEO TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 4936 MATTEO TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 4936 MATTEO TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4936 MATTEO TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
