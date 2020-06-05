All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4927 Matteo Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4927 Matteo Trail
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

4927 Matteo Trail

4927 Matteo Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Millenia
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4927 Matteo Trail, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
4927 Matteo Trail Available 04/14/20 3 Bed Townhome In Orlando Near Millenia Mall For Rent (See Terms) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: April 14, 2020

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1650.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1750.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1750.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1650/mo
4927 Matteo Trail
Orlando, Florida 32839
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Tuscany Place
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Property Sub Type: Two Story Townhome
Square Ft: 1672
Year Built: 2011

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*2 Car Garage
*Plenty Of Parking
*Exceptionally Maintained
*Don't Wait, Won't Last Long!
*Backyard Patio
*Vaulted Ceilings
*All Bedrms On 2nd Level
*Master Bath-Separate Shower/Tub
*Living, And Dining Rooms
*Master Bedrm-Spacious With Tray Ceiling
*Double Vanity And Soaker Tub
*Granite Countertops
*42" Cabinets
*Eat In Kitchen
*Upgraded Kitchen
*Modern Fixtures!
*Tile Flooring
*Tile In Wet Areas
*Carpeted Bedrms
*Architectural Details
*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms
*Must See, Won't Last Long!
*COMMUNITY Is GATED
*COMMUNITY Pool
*COMMUNITY Clubhouse
*COMMUNITY Park
*COMMUNITY Fitness Center
*COMMUNITY Walking Trail
*JUST 10 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 15 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 408, Turnpike
*JUST MINUTES To: All Theme Parks
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, Schools
*CONVENIENT To: Downtown And I. Drive
*CONVENIENT To: IKEA, Great Restaurants
*JUST MINUTES To: Millenia Mall And Universal Studios
*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED
*Fridge INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: April 14, 2020

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From I-4 W, Exit 79 and S John Young Pkwy to Tradition Pkwy, Continue on Tradition Pkwy. Take Fiorazante Ave to Matteo Trail, Turn left onto Tradition Pkwy, At the traffic circle, take the 1st exit, At the traffic circle, take the 2nd exit onto Fiorazante Ave, Turn right onto Matteo Trail.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE1943152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4927 Matteo Trail have any available units?
4927 Matteo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4927 Matteo Trail have?
Some of 4927 Matteo Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4927 Matteo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4927 Matteo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4927 Matteo Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4927 Matteo Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4927 Matteo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4927 Matteo Trail offers parking.
Does 4927 Matteo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4927 Matteo Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4927 Matteo Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4927 Matteo Trail has a pool.
Does 4927 Matteo Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 4927 Matteo Trail has accessible units.
Does 4927 Matteo Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4927 Matteo Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach