All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4872 BEACH BOULEVARD
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

4872 BEACH BOULEVARD

4872 Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4872 Beach Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32803

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for Quick Move-in! 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, 2 car garage home located in the newer development of Baldwin Cove built by Meritage Homes. House features stainless appliances, solid stone counter tops, tile and carpeted flooring, separate dining area for family dinners and entertaining, kitchen opens up to the living area. A lot of upgrades in this house. All appliances are energy efficient and has spray foam isolation on walls and roof which will make you save a lot of money on the electricity bill. Zoned for Baldwin Park Elementary, Glenridge Middle and Winter Park High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD have any available units?
4872 BEACH BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4872 BEACH BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4872 BEACH BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach