4872 BEACH BOULEVARD

Ready for Quick Move-in! 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, 2 car garage home located in the newer development of Baldwin Cove built by Meritage Homes. House features stainless appliances, solid stone counter tops, tile and carpeted flooring, separate dining area for family dinners and entertaining, kitchen opens up to the living area. A lot of upgrades in this house. All appliances are energy efficient and has spray foam isolation on walls and roof which will make you save a lot of money on the electricity bill. Zoned for Baldwin Park Elementary, Glenridge Middle and Winter Park High School.