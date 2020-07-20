4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room

Application in process.

Gorgeous 3 bed / 2.5 bath two story Morrison Homes townhouse in quiet gated community of Tuscany Place. The kitchen offers: upgraded stainless steel appliances; granite countertops; high profile cabinets; recessed lighting; and breakfast nook. Oversized ceramic tile throughout the kitchen and living areas. Upgraded carpet in the stairway, hallway, and bedrooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet; 2" blinds; double marble vanity; garden tub; separate walk-in shower; private water closet. Laundry is located upstairs with Whirlpool washer and dryer. Private patio overlooks manicured landscaping and scenic pond. The community clubhouse is available for private parties and includes media room, large kitchen, fitness facility, and large pool. Tuscany Place is located minutes away from The Mall at Millenia, other high-end retail stores, dining and I-4.