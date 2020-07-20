All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE
4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE

4855 Fiorazante Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4855 Fiorazante Avenue, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Application in process.
Gorgeous 3 bed / 2.5 bath two story Morrison Homes townhouse in quiet gated community of Tuscany Place. The kitchen offers: upgraded stainless steel appliances; granite countertops; high profile cabinets; recessed lighting; and breakfast nook. Oversized ceramic tile throughout the kitchen and living areas. Upgraded carpet in the stairway, hallway, and bedrooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet; 2" blinds; double marble vanity; garden tub; separate walk-in shower; private water closet. Laundry is located upstairs with Whirlpool washer and dryer. Private patio overlooks manicured landscaping and scenic pond. The community clubhouse is available for private parties and includes media room, large kitchen, fitness facility, and large pool. Tuscany Place is located minutes away from The Mall at Millenia, other high-end retail stores, dining and I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE have any available units?
4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE have?
Some of 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4855 FIORAZANTE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
