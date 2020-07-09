4825 NORMANDY PLACE

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! BEAUTIFULL 3 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor unit. Millenia Mall 1 mile away. Downtown Orlando 7 miles. Dr. Phillips schools!!, Short drive to I Drive and, all the major theme parks and attractions! Easy access to public transportation and all major highways, Turnpike and I-4. Quiet view of the conservation area and bike trail. Beautifully tiled in most areas and Brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Freshly painted. Community has 2 pools and tennis courts This condo has an open & bright floor plan with a lot of natural light. This property has a screened in patio with a storage closet. One assigned parking spot is available in this property, but there is plenty of guest parking. Pet friendly property for someone that wants ground floor convenience. Double sinks in master bath. Ceiling fans; screened patio. Very well maintained.