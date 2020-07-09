All apartments in Orlando
4825 NORMANDY PLACE

4825 Normandy Place · No Longer Available
Location

4825 Normandy Place, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Location, Location, Location! BEAUTIFULL 3 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor unit. Millenia Mall 1 mile away. Downtown Orlando 7 miles. Dr. Phillips schools!!, Short drive to I Drive and, all the major theme parks and attractions! Easy access to public transportation and all major highways, Turnpike and I-4. Quiet view of the conservation area and bike trail. Beautifully tiled in most areas and Brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Freshly painted. Community has 2 pools and tennis courts This condo has an open & bright floor plan with a lot of natural light. This property has a screened in patio with a storage closet. One assigned parking spot is available in this property, but there is plenty of guest parking. Pet friendly property for someone that wants ground floor convenience. Double sinks in master bath. Ceiling fans; screened patio. Very well maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4825 NORMANDY PLACE have any available units?
4825 NORMANDY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4825 NORMANDY PLACE have?
Some of 4825 NORMANDY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4825 NORMANDY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4825 NORMANDY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4825 NORMANDY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4825 NORMANDY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 4825 NORMANDY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 4825 NORMANDY PLACE offers parking.
Does 4825 NORMANDY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4825 NORMANDY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4825 NORMANDY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 4825 NORMANDY PLACE has a pool.
Does 4825 NORMANDY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4825 NORMANDY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4825 NORMANDY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4825 NORMANDY PLACE has units with dishwashers.

