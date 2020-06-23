Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

4609 Cason Cove #512 Available 02/04/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 4609 Cason Cove Drive #512 Orlando, FL 32811. - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo For Rent at 4609 Cason Cove Drive #512 Orlando, FL 32811. This condo has a Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, community swimming pool and tennis courts. Call to schedule a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take Conroy Road West of Kirkman Road; Millenia Cove Subdivision will be on your left.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4622675)