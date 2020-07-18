4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226

Amenities
Charming 1 bed 1 bath Condo on the second floor next to the Airport! - Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath boasting over 700 sq ft, located minutes from the Airport! The unit includes washer/dryer hookups, all appliances, water, and valet trash! This gated community offers a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and car wash area! Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants, and more!
Pets Not Allowed
$950.00 Monthly Rent
$950.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 years old and over
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
**HOA Approval Required***
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant
