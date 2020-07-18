All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226

4572 Commander Drive · (800) 677-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4572 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
gym
pool
trash valet
clubhouse
car wash area
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
trash valet
Charming 1 bed 1 bath Condo on the second floor next to the Airport! - Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath boasting over 700 sq ft, located minutes from the Airport! The unit includes washer/dryer hookups, all appliances, water, and valet trash! This gated community offers a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and car wash area! Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping, restaurants, and more!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$950.00 Monthly Rent
$950.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 years old and over
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
**HOA Approval Required***

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4024327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 have any available units?
4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 have?
Some of 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226's amenities include w/d hookup, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 currently offering any rent specials?
4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 pet-friendly?
No, 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 offer parking?
No, 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 does not offer parking.
Does 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 have a pool?
Yes, 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 has a pool.
Does 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 have accessible units?
No, 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 does not have accessible units.
Does 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4572 Commander Drive Unit 1226?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity