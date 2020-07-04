All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4566 Heritage Oak Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4566 Heritage Oak Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:08 AM

4566 Heritage Oak Dr

4566 Heritage Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Rosemont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4566 Heritage Oak Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single story townhome with 3 BR, 2-car garage and open floor plan located in Orlando! This home opens up to the living room offering high ceilings and kitchen accenting stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Bedrooms are spacious with dual vanity in private master bath. Sun room with views to the fenced backyard is perfect for enjoying a morning cup of coffee. Close to shopping, dining, and interstate access.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4566 Heritage Oak Dr have any available units?
4566 Heritage Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4566 Heritage Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4566 Heritage Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4566 Heritage Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4566 Heritage Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4566 Heritage Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4566 Heritage Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 4566 Heritage Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4566 Heritage Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4566 Heritage Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 4566 Heritage Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4566 Heritage Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 4566 Heritage Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4566 Heritage Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4566 Heritage Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4566 Heritage Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4566 Heritage Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach