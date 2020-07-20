Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated gym pool trash valet

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 car wash area clubhouse gym pool trash valet

4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 Available 08/12/19 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom available in the beautiful resort style community Venetian Place! - This is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo within a gated community and just a little over 700 square feet! Located only minutes from the Orlando International Airport! The unit includes washer/dryer hookups, all basic appliances included, and water and valet trash! Access to the community pool, fitness center, clubhouse and car wash area all for your convenience and enjoyment!



Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping centers, restaurants, and more!!!



Section 8 ok



$900.00Monthly Rent

$900.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-No Evictions or Bankruptcys

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



