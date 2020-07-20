All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:42 AM

4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336

4560 Commander Dr Unit 1336 · No Longer Available
Location

4560 Commander Dr Unit 1336, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
trash valet
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
pet friendly
trash valet
4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 Available 08/12/19 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom available in the beautiful resort style community Venetian Place! - This is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo within a gated community and just a little over 700 square feet! Located only minutes from the Orlando International Airport! The unit includes washer/dryer hookups, all basic appliances included, and water and valet trash! Access to the community pool, fitness center, clubhouse and car wash area all for your convenience and enjoyment!

Centrally located close to major roadways, shopping centers, restaurants, and more!!!

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Section 8 ok

Pets Not Allowed

$900.00Monthly Rent
$900.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-No Evictions or Bankruptcys
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2138951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 have any available units?
4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 have?
Some of 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 currently offering any rent specials?
4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 is pet friendly.
Does 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 offer parking?
No, 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 does not offer parking.
Does 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 have a pool?
Yes, 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 has a pool.
Does 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 have accessible units?
No, 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 does not have accessible units.
Does 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4560 Commander Drive, Unit 1336 does not have units with dishwashers.
