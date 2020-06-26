4429 Ring Neck Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! This 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath townhome in Pheasant Run at Rosemont is a great place to call home. It has a large eat in kitchen, shared garage with extra storage, full-size washer/dryer hookups, guest bathroom downstairs, great view from the living room and bedrooms. The community is newly updated and well cared for with new landscaping and paint. Great location! No pets. Professionally managed by Atrium Management - please call 407-258-1332 to schedule your private showing.



Come see this one today and make this your new home just in time for the Fall weather!



