4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE

Amenities
WELCOME HOME!! Beautiful condominium 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms , OPEN CONCEPT , very close to VALENCIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
AND UNIVERSAL STUDIOS . Easy access to I-4 , Conroy Windermere and Kirkman Rd makes this a desire area to live and enjoy the Central Florida Lifestyle.
Kitchen has a breakfast bar, BRAND NEW LAMINATE FLOOR throughout the condominium. Relax in your big screen balcony where you can sit after a long days of work or team parks.
Close to shopping center, super markets and L.A Fitness .
Unit comes with one private car garaje . RENT INCLUDES WATER.