All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE
Last updated January 12 2020 at 1:41 AM

4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE

4364 Shadow Crest Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Kirkman South
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4364 Shadow Crest Place, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
WELCOME HOME!! Beautiful condominium 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms , OPEN CONCEPT , very close to VALENCIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
AND UNIVERSAL STUDIOS . Easy access to I-4 , Conroy Windermere and Kirkman Rd makes this a desire area to live and enjoy the Central Florida Lifestyle.
Kitchen has a breakfast bar, BRAND NEW LAMINATE FLOOR throughout the condominium. Relax in your big screen balcony where you can sit after a long days of work or team parks.
Close to shopping center, super markets and L.A Fitness .
Unit comes with one private car garaje . RENT INCLUDES WATER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE have any available units?
4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE have?
Some of 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE offer parking?
No, 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE have a pool?
No, 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE have accessible units?
No, 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach