4364 SHADOW CREST PLACE

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym

WELCOME HOME!! Beautiful condominium 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms , OPEN CONCEPT , very close to VALENCIA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

AND UNIVERSAL STUDIOS . Easy access to I-4 , Conroy Windermere and Kirkman Rd makes this a desire area to live and enjoy the Central Florida Lifestyle.

Kitchen has a breakfast bar, BRAND NEW LAMINATE FLOOR throughout the condominium. Relax in your big screen balcony where you can sit after a long days of work or team parks.

Close to shopping center, super markets and L.A Fitness .

Unit comes with one private car garaje . RENT INCLUDES WATER.