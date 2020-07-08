All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8

4351 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4351 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath Town home. - Beautiful town home style condo with a total of 1660 sf of living space. The ground level is fully tiled, the kitchen come with plenty of cabinet space, granite count tops, and stainless steal appliances. The second level has the master bedroom with a large walk in closet, an attached porch for those cools nights or just a relaxing before bed. Also has two separate bedrooms on the second level, and one full bath shower/tub combo. Laundry room is on the 1st level. Close to Orlando's Int'l airport, 408-528 & I-4.
Required fee's
$100 Application fee per adult
$250. Hold fee
No evictions with-in the past 10 yrs
Credit must be at least 600 or greater
Income 2.5 time the market rent.

(RLNE4749423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 have any available units?
4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 have?
Some of 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 currently offering any rent specials?
4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 is pet friendly.
Does 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 offer parking?
No, 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 does not offer parking.
Does 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 have a pool?
Yes, 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 has a pool.
Does 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 have accessible units?
No, 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8 does not have units with dishwashers.

