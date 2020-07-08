4351 S. Semoran Blvd. #8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Spacious 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath Town home. - Beautiful town home style condo with a total of 1660 sf of living space. The ground level is fully tiled, the kitchen come with plenty of cabinet space, granite count tops, and stainless steal appliances. The second level has the master bedroom with a large walk in closet, an attached porch for those cools nights or just a relaxing before bed. Also has two separate bedrooms on the second level, and one full bath shower/tub combo. Laundry room is on the 1st level. Close to Orlando's Int'l airport, 408-528 & I-4.

Required fee's

$100 Application fee per adult

$250. Hold fee

No evictions with-in the past 10 yrs

Credit must be at least 600 or greater

Income 2.5 time the market rent.



(RLNE4749423)