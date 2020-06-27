4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry pool playground basketball court tennis court volleyball court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court courtyard on-site laundry playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Looking for an affordable 1 bedroom townhome? This property is located inside Avalon of Orange County Condominiums. The condo features newer ceramic tile downstairs and laminate flooring in the bedroom. The bedroom is located upstairs with nice laminate flooring. HOA includes grand amenities such as large private courtyards, playground, recreational courts including tennis, volleyball, basketball, and two resort-style swimming pools. Call me today to view this property! (PLEASE NOTE THERE IS NO LAUNDRY IN THE UNIT, LAUNDRY ROOM IS IN THE COMMUNITY)