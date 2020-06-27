All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:32 PM

4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1

4223 S Semoran Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4223 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Looking for an affordable 1 bedroom townhome? This property is located inside Avalon of Orange County Condominiums. The condo features newer ceramic tile downstairs and laminate flooring in the bedroom. The bedroom is located upstairs with nice laminate flooring. HOA includes grand amenities such as large private courtyards, playground, recreational courts including tennis, volleyball, basketball, and two resort-style swimming pools. Call me today to view this property! (PLEASE NOTE THERE IS NO LAUNDRY IN THE UNIT, LAUNDRY ROOM IS IN THE COMMUNITY)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 have any available units?
4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 have?
Some of 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 offer parking?
No, 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 has a pool.
Does 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4223 South Semoran Boulevard, Unit 7 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach