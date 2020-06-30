Rent Calculator
All apartments in Orlando
Home
Orlando, FL
4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08
4221 Semoran Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4221 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5340284)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 have any available units?
4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 currently offering any rent specials?
4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 pet-friendly?
No, 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 offer parking?
No, 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 does not offer parking.
Does 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 have a pool?
No, 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 does not have a pool.
Does 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 have accessible units?
No, 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 S. Semoran Blvd, Apt 08 does not have units with air conditioning.
