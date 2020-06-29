All apartments in Orlando
4220 New Broad Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

4220 New Broad Street

4220 New Broad Street · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4220 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1101 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Spacious apartments and a convenient location near downtown Orlando and Winter Springs. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are less than a mile away at Orlando Fashion Square, and there's a Publix just up New Broad St for easy grocery runs. Lake Baldwin Park, one of the only dog friendly parks in the city, is within walking distance, and we're in the Orange County school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

