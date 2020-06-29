4220 New Broad Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Spacious apartments and a convenient location near downtown Orlando and Winter Springs. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are less than a mile away at Orlando Fashion Square, and there's a Publix just up New Broad St for easy grocery runs. Lake Baldwin Park, one of the only dog friendly parks in the city, is within walking distance, and we're in the Orange County school district.