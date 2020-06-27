421 E Kaley St

Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning some paid utils microwave range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 08/01/19 Cozy cottage near downtown - Property Id: 137589



*Due to overwhelming response for this listing, priority response will be given to prospects who submit the screening questions*



One of a kind small cottage in the rear of beautiful home. Why rent a room when you can have privacy as well as comfort?

-No shared space

-A/C and Heat

-Near park, shopping, church, hospital, SODO

-In sought after Delaney Park

-Water and Electricity included



Location, location, location! The property is minutes from downtown, quick access to I4 and 408.



Qualification:

-Background check

-Employment verification

-No prior eviction

-Single occupancy

-Must keep property clean and tidy

-No pets, no smoking, No drugs



*Willing to furnish and/or accept month to month for additional monthly rent

*No onsite laundry for the cottage

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137589p

Property Id 137589



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5025393)