Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

421 E Kaley St

421 E Kaley Street · No Longer Available
Location

421 E Kaley Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Delaney Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 08/01/19 Cozy cottage near downtown - Property Id: 137589

*Due to overwhelming response for this listing, priority response will be given to prospects who submit the screening questions*

One of a kind small cottage in the rear of beautiful home. Why rent a room when you can have privacy as well as comfort?
-No shared space
-A/C and Heat
-Near park, shopping, church, hospital, SODO
-In sought after Delaney Park
-Water and Electricity included

Location, location, location! The property is minutes from downtown, quick access to I4 and 408.

Qualification:
-Background check
-Employment verification
-No prior eviction
-Single occupancy
-Must keep property clean and tidy
-No pets, no smoking, No drugs

*Willing to furnish and/or accept month to month for additional monthly rent
*No onsite laundry for the cottage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137589p
Property Id 137589

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5025393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 E Kaley St have any available units?
421 E Kaley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 E Kaley St have?
Some of 421 E Kaley St's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 E Kaley St currently offering any rent specials?
421 E Kaley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 E Kaley St pet-friendly?
No, 421 E Kaley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 421 E Kaley St offer parking?
No, 421 E Kaley St does not offer parking.
Does 421 E Kaley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 E Kaley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 E Kaley St have a pool?
No, 421 E Kaley St does not have a pool.
Does 421 E Kaley St have accessible units?
No, 421 E Kaley St does not have accessible units.
Does 421 E Kaley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 E Kaley St does not have units with dishwashers.
