421 E Kaley St

Available 08/01/19 Cozy cottage near downtown - Property Id: 137589
*Due to overwhelming response for this listing, priority response will be given to prospects who submit the screening questions*
One of a kind small cottage in the rear of beautiful home. Why rent a room when you can have privacy as well as comfort?
-No shared space
-A/C and Heat
-Near park, shopping, church, hospital, SODO
-In sought after Delaney Park
-Water and Electricity included
Location, location, location! The property is minutes from downtown, quick access to I4 and 408.
Qualification:
-Background check
-Employment verification
-No prior eviction
-Single occupancy
-Must keep property clean and tidy
-No pets, no smoking, No drugs
*Willing to furnish and/or accept month to month for additional monthly rent
*No onsite laundry for the cottage
