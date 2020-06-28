418 E GRANT STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully upgraded home located outside the Historic Delaney Park District. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Stone Counters and Solid Dark Wood Cabinets. Original Solid Wood Floors and Ceramic Tiles cover the floors throughout the home. Home includes a "Den" that can be easily converted into an Office space or a Third Bedroom. Large Specialty Cut Lumber for the massive wooden deck in the spacious backyard for entertainment. A/C replaced in 2013, Shingle Roof replaced in 2011. This home is walking distance from the beautifully maintained, Wadeview Park. Schedule your showing today!