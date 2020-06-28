All apartments in Orlando
418 E GRANT STREET
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

418 E GRANT STREET

418 East Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

418 East Grant Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded home located outside the Historic Delaney Park District. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Stone Counters and Solid Dark Wood Cabinets. Original Solid Wood Floors and Ceramic Tiles cover the floors throughout the home. Home includes a "Den" that can be easily converted into an Office space or a Third Bedroom. Large Specialty Cut Lumber for the massive wooden deck in the spacious backyard for entertainment. A/C replaced in 2013, Shingle Roof replaced in 2011. This home is walking distance from the beautifully maintained, Wadeview Park. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 E GRANT STREET have any available units?
418 E GRANT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 E GRANT STREET have?
Some of 418 E GRANT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 E GRANT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
418 E GRANT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 E GRANT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 418 E GRANT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 418 E GRANT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 418 E GRANT STREET offers parking.
Does 418 E GRANT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 E GRANT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 E GRANT STREET have a pool?
No, 418 E GRANT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 418 E GRANT STREET have accessible units?
No, 418 E GRANT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 418 E GRANT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 E GRANT STREET has units with dishwashers.
