Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

417 S. Oxalis Ave.

417 S Oxalis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

417 S Oxalis Avenue, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
extra storage
online portal
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e11402e04c ---- AVAILABLE JUNE 28, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This three bedroom home is located in Engelwood Park just minutes to SR408, OIA, shopping, dining and nearby schools. It includes ceramic tile flooring throughout, kitchen, dining room, living room, outside storage, patio for the BBQ and large yard. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 S. Oxalis Ave. have any available units?
417 S. Oxalis Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 S. Oxalis Ave. have?
Some of 417 S. Oxalis Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 S. Oxalis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
417 S. Oxalis Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 S. Oxalis Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 417 S. Oxalis Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 417 S. Oxalis Ave. offer parking?
No, 417 S. Oxalis Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 417 S. Oxalis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 S. Oxalis Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 S. Oxalis Ave. have a pool?
No, 417 S. Oxalis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 417 S. Oxalis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 417 S. Oxalis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 417 S. Oxalis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 S. Oxalis Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

