All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 414 W Princeton St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
414 W Princeton St.
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

414 W Princeton St.

414 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Formosa
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

414 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32804
Lake Formosa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- PENDING - Adorable, Classic home in the heart of College Park! 3/1, 1530sq., wood floors, totally updated kitchen with new vintage style appliances and fixtures, 2 spacious sun rooms, huge back deck for entertaining, fenced yard, one car garage with opener and full size washer dryer. Space for your rocker on the front porch! Truly as cute as a button! Walk to Edgewater Drive's trendy shopping, bars,and dinning College Park is minutes to Downtown, Winter Park and Advent Health Medical Plaza.

(RLNE5149905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 W Princeton St. have any available units?
414 W Princeton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 W Princeton St. have?
Some of 414 W Princeton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 W Princeton St. currently offering any rent specials?
414 W Princeton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 W Princeton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 W Princeton St. is pet friendly.
Does 414 W Princeton St. offer parking?
Yes, 414 W Princeton St. offers parking.
Does 414 W Princeton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 W Princeton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 W Princeton St. have a pool?
No, 414 W Princeton St. does not have a pool.
Does 414 W Princeton St. have accessible units?
No, 414 W Princeton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 414 W Princeton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 W Princeton St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach