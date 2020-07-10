Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym pool hot tub tennis court

4136 Versailles Dr #D Available 08/01/20 4136 Versailles Dr. - Wonderful and spacious lakefront condominium located on tranquil Lake Orlando. The unit features large living room, dining big enough for 6 people, and a master suite with walk-in closet. The property is located in the gated community of Cypress Pointe. The Cypress Pointe amenities include pool, spa, fitness center, dog park, tennis courts, security, and pest control. The condo is conveniently located just minutes from downtown, Winter Park, and Altamonte Springs. Available on 08/01/20



- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and hit the "CONTACT US" button to schedule a showing.



