Orlando, FL
4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10
4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10

4115 S Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4115 S Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1.5, 2-story townhome, in gated community! - Cute, 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom, 2-story townhome, in gated community- Avalon Condominiums! Stainless steel appliances, new paint, laminate flooring, and large open rooms, are just a few things this townhouse has to offer! The kitchen, half bath, and living area on the main floor overlook the community pool. Large bedrooms, walk-in closets, and 1 full bathroom are all upstairs. Lots of storage space, no neighbors above, and water, sewer, and trash are included in the rent! THERE IS NO WASHER AND DRYER OR HOOKUPS INSIDE THE UNIT, but there is an on-site coin laundry facility inside the community. All conveniently located in the newly designated Gateway District, minutes from the airport, endless shops and restaurants at Lee Vista Promenade, downtown Orlando, 408 & 417! Email Samantha@donasher.com today to schedule a viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 have any available units?
4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 have?
Some of 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 currently offering any rent specials?
4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 is pet friendly.
Does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 offer parking?
No, 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 does not offer parking.
Does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 have a pool?
Yes, 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 has a pool.
Does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 have accessible units?
No, 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10 does not have units with dishwashers.
