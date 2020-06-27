All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

411 East Crystal Lake St

411 Crystal Lake Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 Crystal Lake Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Cute, Updated 3/1 House in SODO area of Orlando - Don't miss this updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in the SODO (South of Downtown) area of Orlando.

This property features Ceramic tile floors with bamboo hardwood in the bedrooms along with Neutral paint throughout.

The Floor plan includes Living Room open to Kitchen and hall leading to bedrooms and bathrooms and a Family room just off the kitchen.

There is a spacious master bedroom along with two other bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The bathroom has been updated.

The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, flat cook-top stove and stainless appliances and granite counter-tops. The spacious Family room has French doors leading to the large backyard which is fenced and has a patio area.

This property also features ceiling fans, lots of closet and storage space along with a utility room with laundry and washer/dryer (washer/dryer not warranted).

This property is conveniently located South of Downtown and is just minutes to ORMC and Winnie Palmer with tons of dining establishments and shopping in the area-many within walking distance-and easy access to I-4 and the 408 East-West Expressway.

Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com

Lawn mowing included in the rental rate.

Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. A small dog will be considered on a case per case basis but no cats please.

Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.

View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5589793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 East Crystal Lake St have any available units?
411 East Crystal Lake St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 East Crystal Lake St have?
Some of 411 East Crystal Lake St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 East Crystal Lake St currently offering any rent specials?
411 East Crystal Lake St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 East Crystal Lake St pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 East Crystal Lake St is pet friendly.
Does 411 East Crystal Lake St offer parking?
No, 411 East Crystal Lake St does not offer parking.
Does 411 East Crystal Lake St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 East Crystal Lake St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 East Crystal Lake St have a pool?
No, 411 East Crystal Lake St does not have a pool.
Does 411 East Crystal Lake St have accessible units?
No, 411 East Crystal Lake St does not have accessible units.
Does 411 East Crystal Lake St have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 East Crystal Lake St does not have units with dishwashers.
