411 East Crystal Lake St

Cute, Updated 3/1 House in SODO area of Orlando - Don't miss this updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in the SODO (South of Downtown) area of Orlando.



This property features Ceramic tile floors with bamboo hardwood in the bedrooms along with Neutral paint throughout.



The Floor plan includes Living Room open to Kitchen and hall leading to bedrooms and bathrooms and a Family room just off the kitchen.



There is a spacious master bedroom along with two other bedrooms and a shared hall bath. The bathroom has been updated.



The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, flat cook-top stove and stainless appliances and granite counter-tops. The spacious Family room has French doors leading to the large backyard which is fenced and has a patio area.



This property also features ceiling fans, lots of closet and storage space along with a utility room with laundry and washer/dryer (washer/dryer not warranted).



This property is conveniently located South of Downtown and is just minutes to ORMC and Winnie Palmer with tons of dining establishments and shopping in the area-many within walking distance-and easy access to I-4 and the 408 East-West Expressway.



Must see to fully appreciate. View more photos at our website: FMGRealEstate.com



Lawn mowing included in the rental rate.



Proof of a renters insurance policy is required to rent this property. A small dog will be considered on a case per case basis but no cats please.



Call today for appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



This property is being offered exclusively by Fusilier Management Group.



View more Central Florida Area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?



No Cats Allowed



