4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bed, bath 2 , Washer-Dryer and underground parking unit in Rosemont Green, Orlando - Welcome home to this beautiful Rosemont Green Community on Lake Orlando Parkway in the heart of Orlando, the City Beautiful . This unit boats of 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, living room, full washer and dryer and in-unit storage . Screened balcony has panoramic view of pond and nature. Community has pool, club house and car wash station. This Unit has assigned underground parking . Surprisingly, this 3-storied condo in has elevator as well as a car wash station.

The new management maintains the community very well. This is Close to I-4, John Young Pkwy ,Orange Blossom Trail., Colonial Dr and Downtown. The unit has NO-PET policy . Please drive by to see the community yourself before applying. We strictly follow FAIR HOUSING LAWS.



No Pets Allowed



