Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109

4109 Player Circle · (407) 990-2010
Location

4109 Player Circle, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
green community
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
elevator
green community
parking
pool
4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bed, bath 2 , Washer-Dryer and underground parking unit in Rosemont Green, Orlando - Welcome home to this beautiful Rosemont Green Community on Lake Orlando Parkway in the heart of Orlando, the City Beautiful . This unit boats of 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, living room, full washer and dryer and in-unit storage . Screened balcony has panoramic view of pond and nature. Community has pool, club house and car wash station. This Unit has assigned underground parking . Surprisingly, this 3-storied condo in has elevator as well as a car wash station.
The new management maintains the community very well. This is Close to I-4, John Young Pkwy ,Orange Blossom Trail., Colonial Dr and Downtown. The unit has NO-PET policy . Please drive by to see the community yourself before applying. We strictly follow FAIR HOUSING LAWS.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3311740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 have any available units?
4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 have?
Some of 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 currently offering any rent specials?
4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 pet-friendly?
No, 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 offer parking?
Yes, 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 does offer parking.
Does 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 have a pool?
Yes, 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 has a pool.
Does 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 have accessible units?
No, 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 PLAYER CIR - #4109 does not have units with dishwashers.
