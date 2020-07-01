All apartments in Orlando
Location

4083 Dijon Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
dog park
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
hot tub
tennis court
4083 Dijon Dr. #J, Orlando, FL 32808 - Come see this large and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located on the edge of beautiful Lake Orlando. The 3rd story condominium features a dining area big enough for 6, a master suite with walk-in closet, and French doors in each bedroom to a bonus balcony. The property has new paint, tile floors, and new carpet in the bedrooms. The wonderful unit is situated in tranquil Cypress Pointe Condominium Community. The gated community features tennis courts, pool, hot tub, dog park, pest service, and security all conveniently located just minutes from Winter Park, downtown, and Altamonte Springs. Hurry, this magnificent property won't be available for long!!!

- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent
- No Evictions
- No Rental Debt
- No Utility Debt

Please text George at 334.268.1737 or go to rentprosper.com and hit the "CONTACT US" button to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5803307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4083 Dijon Dr #J have any available units?
4083 Dijon Dr #J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4083 Dijon Dr #J have?
Some of 4083 Dijon Dr #J's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4083 Dijon Dr #J currently offering any rent specials?
4083 Dijon Dr #J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4083 Dijon Dr #J pet-friendly?
Yes, 4083 Dijon Dr #J is pet friendly.
Does 4083 Dijon Dr #J offer parking?
No, 4083 Dijon Dr #J does not offer parking.
Does 4083 Dijon Dr #J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4083 Dijon Dr #J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4083 Dijon Dr #J have a pool?
Yes, 4083 Dijon Dr #J has a pool.
Does 4083 Dijon Dr #J have accessible units?
No, 4083 Dijon Dr #J does not have accessible units.
Does 4083 Dijon Dr #J have units with dishwashers?
No, 4083 Dijon Dr #J does not have units with dishwashers.

