401 E ROBINSON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub

Prime location. Spacious and well-appointed condo for rent in the heart of Downtown Orlando. Enjoy the hustle of metropolitan living, while having the luxury of peace and quiet with sweeping views of Lake Eola. The unit boasts tile and wood floors, crown molding, granite kitchen counters, abundant cabinet space, instant and unlimited hot water, full-sized washer and dryer, and a private terrace. Additional features include 2 parking spaces: 1 inside the parking garage and 1 in the condo's parking lot, professional onsite management, highly secure building with camera surveillance, private secured storage unit, reserved garage parking, 24/7 gym facilities, billiards room, sparkling pool and hot tub, and a chic clubhouse for entertaining guests. Walking distance to the Farmer's Market and all downtown amenities.