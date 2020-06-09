All apartments in Orlando
Location

401 E Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Prime location. Spacious and well-appointed condo for rent in the heart of Downtown Orlando. Enjoy the hustle of metropolitan living, while having the luxury of peace and quiet with sweeping views of Lake Eola. The unit boasts tile and wood floors, crown molding, granite kitchen counters, abundant cabinet space, instant and unlimited hot water, full-sized washer and dryer, and a private terrace. Additional features include 2 parking spaces: 1 inside the parking garage and 1 in the condo's parking lot, professional onsite management, highly secure building with camera surveillance, private secured storage unit, reserved garage parking, 24/7 gym facilities, billiards room, sparkling pool and hot tub, and a chic clubhouse for entertaining guests. Walking distance to the Farmer's Market and all downtown amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

