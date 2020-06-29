All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

3747 Atrium Dr

3747 Atrium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3747 Atrium Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Country Club furnished Condo - Property Id: 214253

Ground floor Condo is next to the swimming pool and the other heated pool is across the pond with fountain behind the HOA building and includes a hot tub. Stackable washer & dryer, larger washer/dryer in the atrium, garbage disposal. Walk in closet, walk in pantry, walk in shower (in main bathroom). Screened in patio, wrap around living room couch, ceramic tile floors throughout. Huge amenities like tennis, golf, pickle ball, playground, karaoke, trivia, cooking and line dance classes, fitness room, manned security at both entrances, 19th Hole Restaurant with daily specials and a view of the golf green and in front of the swimming pool. Enjoy trivia, line dancing, festivities. Parking outside condo. Near the airport, shopping and elementary school at the south entrance. Bar code entrances. Enjoy Vacation style living at this country club community. Short term renting is allowed. Contact me to learn more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214253
Property Id 214253

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5517234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3747 Atrium Dr have any available units?
3747 Atrium Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3747 Atrium Dr have?
Some of 3747 Atrium Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3747 Atrium Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3747 Atrium Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3747 Atrium Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3747 Atrium Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3747 Atrium Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3747 Atrium Dr offers parking.
Does 3747 Atrium Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3747 Atrium Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3747 Atrium Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3747 Atrium Dr has a pool.
Does 3747 Atrium Dr have accessible units?
No, 3747 Atrium Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3747 Atrium Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3747 Atrium Dr has units with dishwashers.
