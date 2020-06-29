3747 Atrium Dr

Amenities

Ground floor Condo is next to the swimming pool and the other heated pool is across the pond with fountain behind the HOA building and includes a hot tub. Stackable washer & dryer, larger washer/dryer in the atrium, garbage disposal. Walk in closet, walk in pantry, walk in shower (in main bathroom). Screened in patio, wrap around living room couch, ceramic tile floors throughout. Huge amenities like tennis, golf, pickle ball, playground, karaoke, trivia, cooking and line dance classes, fitness room, manned security at both entrances, 19th Hole Restaurant with daily specials and a view of the golf green and in front of the swimming pool. Enjoy trivia, line dancing, festivities. Parking outside condo. Near the airport, shopping and elementary school at the south entrance. Bar code entrances. Enjoy Vacation style living at this country club community. Short term renting is allowed. Contact me to learn more.

No Dogs Allowed



