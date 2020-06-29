All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:18 AM

3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08

3729 South Lake Orlando Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3729 South Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
car wash area
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
pool
internet access
Just reduced!!! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo Completely Renovated!!! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo located in a well maintained quiet community. Fully renovated New Kitchen Cabinets, New Appliances, New Flooring, New Carpeting, New Tile Planks. Bathrooms also renovated, Rooms have new blinds. Ready for move in today!

The condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.

Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!

Please see pictures for your viewing.

Fees Required:
$50.00 Application Fee
$100 Administrative fee if Approved
HOA Tenant Approval Required

Requirements:
No Evictions,
No Landlord Collections
Financials: 2.5x times the rent

Please contact Victor at 407.443.2218 to schedule a showing
Email: Victor@rentprosper.com

Community offers free services with Spectrum:
Spectrum TV Platinum Package: TV Select, Digi Tier 1 and Digi Tier 2 (2 Free Spectrum Receivers)
Spectrum Internet within home Wi-Fi equipment (1 Free Modem and Router).

(RLNE5188002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 have any available units?
3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 have?
Some of 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 currently offering any rent specials?
3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 is pet friendly.
Does 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 offer parking?
No, 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 does not offer parking.
Does 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 have a pool?
Yes, 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 has a pool.
Does 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 have accessible units?
No, 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08 does not have units with dishwashers.

