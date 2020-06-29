3729 S. Lake Orlando Pkwy # 08

Amenities

Just reduced!!! Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo Completely Renovated!!! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo located in a well maintained quiet community. Fully renovated New Kitchen Cabinets, New Appliances, New Flooring, New Carpeting, New Tile Planks. Bathrooms also renovated, Rooms have new blinds. Ready for move in today!



The condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.



Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!



Please see pictures for your viewing.



Fees Required:

$50.00 Application Fee

$100 Administrative fee if Approved

HOA Tenant Approval Required



Requirements:

No Evictions,

No Landlord Collections

Financials: 2.5x times the rent



Please contact Victor at 407.443.2218 to schedule a showing

Email: Victor@rentprosper.com



Community offers free services with Spectrum:

Spectrum TV Platinum Package: TV Select, Digi Tier 1 and Digi Tier 2 (2 Free Spectrum Receivers)

Spectrum Internet within home Wi-Fi equipment (1 Free Modem and Router).



