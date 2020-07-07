Amenities

3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #03 Available 06/01/20 Lovely 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Ashley Court Condos available June 1, 2020.

Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo located in a well maintained quiet community available May 1, 2020!!!



Open layout with full Living room offering a slider into your patio screened area. Home offers a quaint kitchen with all appliances, bar counter for extra seating and dining area. Unit is fully tiled in the common areas with the bedrooms having carpet. Washer and Dryer hook ups, do not include appliance



Conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.



Community offers a sparkling pool and car care center area. Free services with Spectrum: Spectrum TV Platinum Package: TV Select, Digi Tier 1 and Digi Tier 2 (2 Free Spectrum Receivers) Spectrum Internet within home Wi-Fi equipment (1 Free Modem and Router).



Requires:

$50.00 application fee per person 18 and over

HOA Tenant approval process - No Cost

$100.00 Administrative fee if approved



Please contact George at 334.268.1737 to schedule a showing

Email: george@rentprosper.com



