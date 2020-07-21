All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 36 W ILLIANA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
36 W ILLIANA STREET
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:17 AM

36 W ILLIANA STREET

36 W Illiana St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

36 W Illiana St, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great SODO first floor unit. This two bedroom one bath is in great condition in a private area near the New Lucky Supermarket. It has a private off street parking. The trash, water, sewer and grounds keeping are all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 W ILLIANA STREET have any available units?
36 W ILLIANA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 36 W ILLIANA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
36 W ILLIANA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 W ILLIANA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 36 W ILLIANA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 36 W ILLIANA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 36 W ILLIANA STREET offers parking.
Does 36 W ILLIANA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 W ILLIANA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 W ILLIANA STREET have a pool?
No, 36 W ILLIANA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 36 W ILLIANA STREET have accessible units?
No, 36 W ILLIANA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 36 W ILLIANA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 W ILLIANA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 W ILLIANA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 W ILLIANA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach