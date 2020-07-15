3524 Hage way

Amenities
Single Family Home 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus a den, and a fireplace! - Single family home located in the Washington Shores Community in Orlando! This home features 4 bedrooms plus a den! A spacious living room with a fireplace, a carport, and large backyard with a shed for extra storage!
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com
$1,000.00 Monthly Rent
$1,000.00 Security Deposit
$65 Application fee per applicant over 18
Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions and No Bankruptcies
Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4677451)