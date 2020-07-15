3524 Hage way

Amenities

Single Family Home 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus a den, and a fireplace! - Single family home located in the Washington Shores Community in Orlando! This home features 4 bedrooms plus a den! A spacious living room with a fireplace, a carport, and large backyard with a shed for extra storage!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



$1,000.00 Monthly Rent

$1,000.00 Security Deposit

$65 Application fee per applicant over 18



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

No Evictions and No Bankruptcies

Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4677451)