Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3524 Hage way

3524 Hage Way · No Longer Available
Location

3524 Hage Way, Orlando, FL 32805
Johnson Village

Amenities

carport
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Single Family Home 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom plus a den, and a fireplace! - Single family home located in the Washington Shores Community in Orlando! This home features 4 bedrooms plus a den! A spacious living room with a fireplace, a carport, and large backyard with a shed for extra storage!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com

$1,000.00 Monthly Rent
$1,000.00 Security Deposit
$65 Application fee per applicant over 18

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions and No Bankruptcies
Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4677451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 Hage way have any available units?
3524 Hage way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3524 Hage way currently offering any rent specials?
3524 Hage way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 Hage way pet-friendly?
No, 3524 Hage way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3524 Hage way offer parking?
Yes, 3524 Hage way offers parking.
Does 3524 Hage way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3524 Hage way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 Hage way have a pool?
No, 3524 Hage way does not have a pool.
Does 3524 Hage way have accessible units?
No, 3524 Hage way does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 Hage way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3524 Hage way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3524 Hage way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3524 Hage way does not have units with air conditioning.
