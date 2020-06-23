337 CATHCART AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Two dedicated parking spots. MUST GO TO THE ROOFTOP BALCONY to enter the PRIVATE bonus room and attached bathroom that is ONLY ACCESSIBLE VIA THE ROOFTOP PATIO!! This private room offers many options such as a private office, man cave, craft room, or additional gathering area. Welcome to one of Downtown Orlando's most unique properties, located in Eola Heights Historic District! Three bedroom townhouse just a few blocks away from beautiful Lake Eola! Charm abounds everywhere in this awesome Spanish styled townhouse offering a maintenance free living lifestyle! This home features three bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom, bonus room on the top floor includes a half bath, and a rooftop terrace with endless possibilities! Many new updates and upgrades have been recently made to this townhouse.