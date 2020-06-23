All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:04 AM

337 CATHCART AVENUE

337 Cathcart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

337 Cathcart Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Two dedicated parking spots. MUST GO TO THE ROOFTOP BALCONY to enter the PRIVATE bonus room and attached bathroom that is ONLY ACCESSIBLE VIA THE ROOFTOP PATIO!! This private room offers many options such as a private office, man cave, craft room, or additional gathering area. Welcome to one of Downtown Orlando's most unique properties, located in Eola Heights Historic District! Three bedroom townhouse just a few blocks away from beautiful Lake Eola! Charm abounds everywhere in this awesome Spanish styled townhouse offering a maintenance free living lifestyle! This home features three bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom, bonus room on the top floor includes a half bath, and a rooftop terrace with endless possibilities! Many new updates and upgrades have been recently made to this townhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 CATHCART AVENUE have any available units?
337 CATHCART AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 CATHCART AVENUE have?
Some of 337 CATHCART AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 CATHCART AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
337 CATHCART AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 CATHCART AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 337 CATHCART AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 337 CATHCART AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 337 CATHCART AVENUE offers parking.
Does 337 CATHCART AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 CATHCART AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 CATHCART AVENUE have a pool?
No, 337 CATHCART AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 337 CATHCART AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 337 CATHCART AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 337 CATHCART AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 CATHCART AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
