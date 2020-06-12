3350 Windy Wood

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Bryn Mawr community. Home is updated with new paint inside and out, and newly carpeted bedrooms. Eat in kitchen features new Shaker style cabinets, new counter top with breakfast bar, and new 3 piece stainless steel appliances set (range, dishwasher, and microwave). Vaulted ceiling with skylights in main living area for added natural light. Master bedroom includes en-suite bathroom with soaking tub and glass shower. Private fenced backyard with mature trees has tons of potential. Stop in and view today! For more information call or text ?(302) 464-8990?