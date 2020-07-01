All apartments in Orlando
Location

334 Kaley Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
tennis court
Spacious townhouse in great condition. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Minutes to Orlando Health and downtown for work or play as well as easy access to I4 and 408. Delaney Park is a bike ride away for tennis or the park. The red walls will be painted a neutral color, hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, balcony off of master bedroom, walk in closet, detached 2 car garage that leads to a quaint courtyard & porch for back entry into home. The small yard is now all pavers. Security system in place ready for your activation. Vehicle restrictions. The home is not suitable for more than 2 cars and there is no street parking. Non-smoking home. Small pet only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 E KALEY STREET have any available units?
334 E KALEY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 E KALEY STREET have?
Some of 334 E KALEY STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 E KALEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
334 E KALEY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 E KALEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 E KALEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 334 E KALEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 334 E KALEY STREET offers parking.
Does 334 E KALEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 E KALEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 E KALEY STREET have a pool?
No, 334 E KALEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 334 E KALEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 334 E KALEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 334 E KALEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 E KALEY STREET has units with dishwashers.

