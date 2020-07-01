334 E KALEY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage tennis court

Spacious townhouse in great condition. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Minutes to Orlando Health and downtown for work or play as well as easy access to I4 and 408. Delaney Park is a bike ride away for tennis or the park. The red walls will be painted a neutral color, hardwood floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, balcony off of master bedroom, walk in closet, detached 2 car garage that leads to a quaint courtyard & porch for back entry into home. The small yard is now all pavers. Security system in place ready for your activation. Vehicle restrictions. The home is not suitable for more than 2 cars and there is no street parking. Non-smoking home. Small pet only.