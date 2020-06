Amenities

Beautiful 2/2 with a bonus loft area! This home features a stunning fireplace with two stained glass windows. A huge open living room gives way to the kitchen and wrought iron stairs, leading up to a large bonus loft area that could also be used a a guest room. Also features a one car garage, separate laundry room, and a large screened in patio offering beautiful lake views. Don't miss it!



Lawn Care Included!