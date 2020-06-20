3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool hot tub

This beautiful gated community ...Resort style .. full basketball, fitness center, Great schools and conveniently located near Universal Studios, Millennia Mall, Outlet Malls and the wonderful fine dining in the Dr. Phillips area... This one won't last see long*Hampton at Metro west community is ready to accommodate you and making every day as peaceful and active as you please*** Clubhouse, swimming pool spa...The gate is guarded 24/7 and association management is on-site** HOA Association approval required w/ application fee of $100 required for each applicant ** Vehicle Restrictions, Subject to Approval.