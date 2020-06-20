All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD

3324 Parkchester Square Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3324 Parkchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
This beautiful gated community ...Resort style .. full basketball, fitness center, Great schools and conveniently located near Universal Studios, Millennia Mall, Outlet Malls and the wonderful fine dining in the Dr. Phillips area... This one won't last see long*Hampton at Metro west community is ready to accommodate you and making every day as peaceful and active as you please*** Clubhouse, swimming pool spa...The gate is guarded 24/7 and association management is on-site** HOA Association approval required w/ application fee of $100 required for each applicant ** Vehicle Restrictions, Subject to Approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3324 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach