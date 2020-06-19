All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:55 AM

3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD

3307 Kirkman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Kirkman North
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3307 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2bed/2bath newly renovated for rent in Grand Reserve at Kirkman Park. New wood laminate floor, open floor layout, kitchen with granite counter top and washer & dryer in laundry room. New ceramic tile floors in all wet areas. This is a gated community that offers resort style pool, fantastic clubhouse, fitness room, tennis court and playground. Applications with evictions or criminal records won't be accepted. Great community, great location! ONLY 2 VEHICLES PERMITTED PER PROPERTY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD have any available units?
3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD have?
Some of 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD has a pool.
Does 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach