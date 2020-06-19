3307 S KIRKMAN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 2bed/2bath newly renovated for rent in Grand Reserve at Kirkman Park. New wood laminate floor, open floor layout, kitchen with granite counter top and washer & dryer in laundry room. New ceramic tile floors in all wet areas. This is a gated community that offers resort style pool, fantastic clubhouse, fitness room, tennis court and playground. Applications with evictions or criminal records won't be accepted. Great community, great location! ONLY 2 VEHICLES PERMITTED PER PROPERTY.