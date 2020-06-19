3280 Soho Street

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1198978



Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1454 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans, carpet flooring and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an amazing outdoor park area with a charming centerpiece gazebo lakeside, full indoor climate-controlled Basketball/volleyball court, two swimming pools with spas with barbecue grills and picnic tables. A state of art Fitness Center Facility including brand new weight lifting equipment, treadmills with video viewing and children's play area. On site marketplace for convenient shopping and Banking ATM facility. Luxurious clubhouse facility with wide-screen TV and Billiard table. Resident business center with wireless high-speed internet access. An amazing paved nature/jogging trail area. Minutes away from I-4. Pet friendly.



BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.



This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

