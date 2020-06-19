All apartments in Orlando
3280 Soho Street

3280 Soho Street · (407) 490-1182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3280 Soho Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1198978

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1454 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans, carpet flooring and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an amazing outdoor park area with a charming centerpiece gazebo lakeside, full indoor climate-controlled Basketball/volleyball court, two swimming pools with spas with barbecue grills and picnic tables. A state of art Fitness Center Facility including brand new weight lifting equipment, treadmills with video viewing and children's play area. On site marketplace for convenient shopping and Banking ATM facility. Luxurious clubhouse facility with wide-screen TV and Billiard table. Resident business center with wireless high-speed internet access. An amazing paved nature/jogging trail area. Minutes away from I-4. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Carpet,Community pool,Clubhouse,Gated-Live guard,Gated Community,Fitness Center
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3280 Soho Street have any available units?
3280 Soho Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3280 Soho Street have?
Some of 3280 Soho Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3280 Soho Street currently offering any rent specials?
3280 Soho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3280 Soho Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3280 Soho Street is pet friendly.
Does 3280 Soho Street offer parking?
No, 3280 Soho Street does not offer parking.
Does 3280 Soho Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3280 Soho Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3280 Soho Street have a pool?
Yes, 3280 Soho Street has a pool.
Does 3280 Soho Street have accessible units?
No, 3280 Soho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3280 Soho Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3280 Soho Street has units with dishwashers.
