3272 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD
Last updated October 14 2019 at 11:08 AM

3272 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD

3272 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3272 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Excellent 2nd floor 2/2 condo in gated community just up the street from OIA. This condo is ready to move in - all new carpet and paint and recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Screened in balcony has pleasant view of a large grassy area. Assigned parking with plenty of guest spaces available. Easy access to the airport via car or bus. Very well run and cared for gated community with great amenities (owner pays - you use) large resort-like pool, tennis, fitness center, etc. Water and Trash collection are included in the rent. Well maintained laundry facility are avaible in the next building. Sorry - no pets, no smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

