3272 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Excellent 2nd floor 2/2 condo in gated community just up the street from OIA. This condo is ready to move in - all new carpet and paint and recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms. Screened in balcony has pleasant view of a large grassy area. Assigned parking with plenty of guest spaces available. Easy access to the airport via car or bus. Very well run and cared for gated community with great amenities (owner pays - you use) large resort-like pool, tennis, fitness center, etc. Water and Trash collection are included in the rent. Well maintained laundry facility are avaible in the next building. Sorry - no pets, no smoking please.