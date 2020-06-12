Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD
3252 Semoran Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3252 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated one bedroom apartemnt ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3252 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach