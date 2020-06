Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities business center 24hr concierge gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- PENDING - TWO PARKING SPACES are included with this 2 bd with a spectacular view of Lake Eola. Walk to Publix, park events, restaurants and sporting events/concerts! Full size washer/dryer, carpet and tile throughout. Building amenities include: Salt water pool, 2 fitness centers, business center and 24 hour concierge and security. Owner may consider pet with a fee.



(RLNE3846861)