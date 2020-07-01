3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD

Amenities

NICE 2nd floor condo. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, split bedroom plan. Laminate flooring in living areas with NEW carpet in the bedrooms. Walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, and ceiling fans. Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave included. Central air and heat. Fireplace in living room is perfect for chilly evenings. Huge screened balcony extends the living area and has a utility closet with washer and dryer hookup. Enjoy the resort-style gated community which includes a large community pool. The grounds are very well maintained. Conveniently located to Orlando International Airport, downtown, shopping and restaurants. SORRY, NO PETS, NO SMOKING. HOA has separate application fee of $50.00 per adult.

Rental Criteria:

- $65 Application Fee per adult

- Criminal Background and credit check

- 2 years Recent Rental History with good payment record and no evictions

- Household Income Verification of at least $3,600/month

- Steady Job or proof of fixed income

- Separate application $50 per adult/approval by Condo Association