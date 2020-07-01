All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD
Last updated January 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD

3130 S Semoran Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3130 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
NICE 2nd floor condo. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, split bedroom plan. Laminate flooring in living areas with NEW carpet in the bedrooms. Walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, and ceiling fans. Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave included. Central air and heat. Fireplace in living room is perfect for chilly evenings. Huge screened balcony extends the living area and has a utility closet with washer and dryer hookup. Enjoy the resort-style gated community which includes a large community pool. The grounds are very well maintained. Conveniently located to Orlando International Airport, downtown, shopping and restaurants. SORRY, NO PETS, NO SMOKING. HOA has separate application fee of $50.00 per adult.
Rental Criteria:
- $65 Application Fee per adult
- Criminal Background and credit check
- 2 years Recent Rental History with good payment record and no evictions
- Household Income Verification of at least $3,600/month
- Steady Job or proof of fixed income
- Separate application $50 per adult/approval by Condo Association

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have any available units?
3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
