Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

3124 S Semoran Blvd #60 Orlando FL 32822 - Location Location Location!!! This condo is in a very convenient area, with many shopping mall, super markets, bus stop and only 4 miles from the Airport. It features 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a cozy area with a chimney, washer and dryer on the unit, Also the entrance can be easily converted into a porch with many natural light.



