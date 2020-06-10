31 N GRAHAM AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE MAY 1ST, 2019. Welcome to the Milk District! Completely renovated 2/2 duplex in a trendy neighborhood. Unit features an open floor plan with large living room and separate dinette with access to backyard. Kitchen is equipped with new stainless steel appliances, 42” white shaker style cabinets with stainless steel rod hardware and granite countertops. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet with private bath featuring new vanities, fixtures and flooring. Additional amenities include Washer & Dryer, one car garage and has a side yard that is great for enjoying year-round outdoor activities. Within minutes of Downtown, easy access to 408 and much more. Hurry! This area is booming and will not last long.