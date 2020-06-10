All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31 N GRAHAM AVENUE

31 S Graham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31 S Graham Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE MAY 1ST, 2019. Welcome to the Milk District! Completely renovated 2/2 duplex in a trendy neighborhood. Unit features an open floor plan with large living room and separate dinette with access to backyard. Kitchen is equipped with new stainless steel appliances, 42” white shaker style cabinets with stainless steel rod hardware and granite countertops. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet with private bath featuring new vanities, fixtures and flooring. Additional amenities include Washer & Dryer, one car garage and has a side yard that is great for enjoying year-round outdoor activities. Within minutes of Downtown, easy access to 408 and much more. Hurry! This area is booming and will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE have any available units?
31 N GRAHAM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE have?
Some of 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
31 N GRAHAM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 N GRAHAM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
