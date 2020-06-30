3058 CARMELLO AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

A well appointed 2 story 3/2.5 Home available for rent. Wood Floors, Granite Counter Tops. Open Floorplan. Entertaining Kitchen - Living Space. Amazing His & Hers Master Bath. Two Car Garage. Full Size Washer & Dryer. Nicely Landscaped with Lawncare Included.



Baldwin Park is a neighborhood in Orlando, Florida and is one of the best places to live in Florida. Living in Baldwin Park offers residents an urban suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes. In Baldwin Park there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Baldwin Park. The public schools in Baldwin Park are highly rated.