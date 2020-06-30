All apartments in Orlando
Location

3058 Carmello Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
A well appointed 2 story 3/2.5 Home available for rent. Wood Floors, Granite Counter Tops. Open Floorplan. Entertaining Kitchen - Living Space. Amazing His & Hers Master Bath. Two Car Garage. Full Size Washer & Dryer. Nicely Landscaped with Lawncare Included.

Baldwin Park is a neighborhood in Orlando, Florida and is one of the best places to live in Florida. Living in Baldwin Park offers residents an urban suburban mix feel and most residents own their homes. In Baldwin Park there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Baldwin Park. The public schools in Baldwin Park are highly rated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE have any available units?
3058 CARMELLO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE have?
Some of 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3058 CARMELLO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3058 CARMELLO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

