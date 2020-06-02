3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking

First floor condominium with screened in patio that has a tranquil view of the yard. Laminate wood floors throughout. Fresh interior paint. Kitchen that overlooks the dining room/living room and has lots of cabinets and closet pantry. Home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and an inside laundry closet with stackable washer / dryer. Also, this home comes with 1 reserved parking spot and has ample guest parking near. Finally, you will love living in Audubon Place Condominiums. There are 2 pools, a fitness center, and you are very close to the Audubon Park Shopping / Dining District where you will enjoy lunch at Bikes/Beans & Bordeaux and a gourmet cupcake from Blue Bird Cupcakes plus so much more. Welcome Home! Available January 1.