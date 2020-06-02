All apartments in Orlando
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE

3020 Plaza Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3020 Plaza Terrace Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonial Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
First floor condominium with screened in patio that has a tranquil view of the yard. Laminate wood floors throughout. Fresh interior paint. Kitchen that overlooks the dining room/living room and has lots of cabinets and closet pantry. Home has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and an inside laundry closet with stackable washer / dryer. Also, this home comes with 1 reserved parking spot and has ample guest parking near. Finally, you will love living in Audubon Place Condominiums. There are 2 pools, a fitness center, and you are very close to the Audubon Park Shopping / Dining District where you will enjoy lunch at Bikes/Beans & Bordeaux and a gourmet cupcake from Blue Bird Cupcakes plus so much more. Welcome Home! Available January 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE have any available units?
3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE have?
Some of 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 PLAZA TERRACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

